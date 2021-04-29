After introducing its brand-new store app to the US and Canada shortly before launching the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus has expanded the application to Europe, as it announced in a blog post. After a short exclusive beta phase that forced you to download the app manually from the manufacturer's website, it's now available in the Play Store for European, too.

The app seems to mirror the full website experience without adding anything too unique. You can view the company's product portfolio and select what to buy while taking advantage of numerous highlighted offers. A Discover feed tab lets you read the latest blog posts and announcements on new products, and there's also the option to get support. OnePlus is looking for beta feedback from its testers in the EU, but it doesn't require you to sign in right away just to take a look at the app.

You can select your country when you first set up the app.

The app launched in the US ahead of the OnePlus 9 event. Back then, teasers for the new series were scattered across the Recommended tab, and promotions for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T could be found in the phone section. There was also a special St. Patrick's Day giveaway that let you try your chances at winning a new handset or accessories like the OnePlus Buds Z.

You can now grab the app from the Play Store or download it from APK Mirror, no matter if you live in Europe or North America.

OnePlus Store Developer: OnePlus USA Corp Price: Free