OnePlus isn't the nimble startup it used to be, and its update policy has taken a turn for the worse in the last couple of years, especially for phones that aren't the latest flagships anymore. After months of radio silence, the company has finally confirmed when Android 11 will hit the OnePlus 6 and the 6T — but it's further out than you'd hope.
In a community post, OnePlus has announced that the 2018 flagships will receive their first Android 11-based Open Beta in late August — almost a year after Android 11 was released. The stable rollout will understandably only follow a few months later, depending on how well development goes. It's likely that OnePlus 6 and 6T owners will only get the update long after Android 12 hits the market.
The process is taking quite some time, but OnePlus 6 users should still rejoice since this will be the phone's third major Android update since launch — one more than the two major Android versions OnePlus promised to bring to its phones. However, this will only be the second update for OnePlus 6T users, arriving awfully late.
Despite playing in the big league now, OnePlus doesn't guarantee three major Android versions or four years of security updates like Samsung does. The company not only needs to address the number and frequency of updates but also improve their quality. The software has been pretty buggy lately.
