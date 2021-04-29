We've all had a phone reach a premature death, running out of software updates well before the device is actually too slow to be used. Thankfully, the custom ROM community helps keep your old gadgets alive, and there's no better ROM out right now than LineageOS. The open-source project brought Android 11 to nearly 60 phones earlier this month, and you can add two more to the list. LineageOS 18.1 has arrived for both the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

The newest version of LineageOS is based on Android 11, with most of the recent security patches thrown in for good measure. You get access to all of the improvements and enhancements that shipped as part of Google's latest OS last fall, all without having to wait for OnePlus to push OxygenOS 11 to either phone. It also includes several ROM-exclusive features, including advanced customization options, improved music player and recorder apps, and much more. You can check out the changelog released alongside the original batch of phones to learn more.

This release comes just two days after an update for both devices brought April's security patch and... not much else. OnePlus's 2018 flagships have been left to languish on Android 10, even as we rocket towards Google I/O and the unveiling of the Android 12 beta. If you own either phone and you're sick of waiting for an update to come through official channels, this might be your best opportunity yet. Head over to the LineageOS wiki entries on the OnePlus 6 (enchilada) and OnePlus 6T (fajita) for more info on getting the ROM up and running.