By now you've heard all about the new RedMagic 6 gaming smartphone — the one that we liked for its fantastic specs, impressive display, and cool performance. This week, you'll have a chance to win one! That's right, RedMagic is giving away a RedMagic 6 Pro to one lucky Android Police reader. Here's what you need to know.

Like many of the RedMagic devices that came before it, the 6 Series packs some serious specs into a surprisingly affordable package. Inside, you'll find a worthy Snapdragon 888, an enduring 5050mAh battery, and a silky-smooth 165Hz display with adaptive refresh rate capabilities. In addition to these attributes, mobile gamers can enjoy RedMagic's upgraded 400Hz Shoulder Triggers, an intuitive Game Space launcher, and up to seven different heat mitigation features to keep your RedMagic 6 cool, no matter what you throw at it.

That said, only one person will ultimately win this contest. For the rest of you, RedMagic's latest phones are available for purchase in two variants. The RedMagic 6 comes in Eclipse Black, and it includes 128GB of storage with 12GB of RAM for $599. The RedMagic 6 Pro comes in Moon Silver, and it includes 256GB of storage with 16GB of RAM for $699. To learn more about the new RedMagic 6 Series, including how you can pick one up, check out the official webpage here.

The contest will run from April 23, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on April 29, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a RedMagic 6 Pro gaming phone. This contest is open to participants in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Good luck!

RedMagic 6 Series Giveaway (US, CA, UK)

