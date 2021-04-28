The Indian market is yet to witness a single 5G network, but that's not stopping companies from shipping 5G phones. Samsung has already launched a handful in the country and its latest, the Galaxy M42 5G, is the cheapest one yet. Also, if it seems familiar, that's because it's a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a 6.6-inch FullHD+ OLED display for your viewing needs, but it has a rather outdated U-shaped notch that houses the 20MP selfie shooter.

The back of the phone is made of polycarbonate, and it features a layered, dot design. While it might not be the most premium-feeling material, it'll help cut down on weight and should allow it to survive drops.

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) Display 6.6″ HD+ sAMOLED Rear cameras 48MP primary (AF, f/1.8), 8MP wide-angle (FF, f/2.2), 5MP depth (FF, f/2.4), 5MP macro (FF, f/2.4) Front camera 20MP (FF, f/2.2) Battery 5,000 mAh (15W charging) Software Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Other In-display fingerprint scanner Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm Weight 193g

The quad-camera setup is a fairly standard affair — it comprises a 48Mp wide, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro. You can capture up to 4K 30fps videos with the primary sensor.

There's a 5,000mAh unit onboard, which should last you a day or more. Charging will be on the slower side, though, with the included 15W adapter. The M42 5G runs Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 over the top.

You'll be able to place an order for the phone on Amazon, Samsung, or other leading retail stores from May 1. There will also be an introductory offer on Amazon that dishes out a sweet ₹2,000 (~$27) discount.