Samsung Reminder is one of the best pre-installed apps that comes with One UI. It looks good, has plenty of options for organizing your tasks, and even syncs with Microsoft To Do. The app is picking up a design refresh today that makes it easier to sort through different types of reminders and see where they come from.
The previous version had bottom tabs that let you filter between all reminders, those local to the app, and those synced with Microsoft ToDo. Those tabs have now been removed in favor of a slide-out menu.
You can now choose to view all of your reminders at once, only those that are due soon, or previously completed tasks that you need to go back to. Below those options are categories that can be customized.
There wasn't previously any way to filter which Microsoft To Do items are displayed, but you can see the different folders created in that service now, making it easier to find specific items. Tap the manage categories button, and you'll be able to add or remove them. At the moment, you can't create or delete these folders — you'll need Microsoft's app for that. If you create a new category, it will be local to Samsung's app, and any reminder added to it won't sync with To Do.
The update to Samsung Reminder is rolling out now on the Galaxy Store and, as always, we have you covered at APK Mirror.
