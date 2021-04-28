Google has just pushed live its I/O 2021 schedule. Outside the usual expected talks like the I/O and developer keynotes, "What's new in Android?," and the (always great) fireside chats, there are a few new interesting-sounding topics, like "anomaly detection with TensorFlow" and "serverless demo derby." And, nestled among the three days of events, there's even a talk from Android Police alumni Liam Spradlin.

Oh snap a @LiamSpradlin talk at Google I/O!! Welcome to my star list. https://t.co/7VdiSnOnbO pic.twitter.com/p94DTjfFYd — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) April 28, 2021

We're still diving through to pick out our must-watch list (keep an eye out tomorrow), but those interested in Android should at least tune in for the main I/O keynote, which is set for 1 PM ET (10 AM PT). If that's too late for you based on your time zone, you can actually catch a rebroadcast at 4 AM ET — though I assume a recorded version will also be available on-demand.

Developers should especially check out several of the "What's new," "AMA," and "Meetup" events for subjects they work in, and try to be choosy; there's a whole lot of overlapping events this year, and you can't attend them all. Google's schedule for the 2019 I/O (the last one that happened given last year's cancellation) is currently down, but I wouldn't be surprised if the final count shows this year has more total events.

Star some events, plan for a few meetups, and mark your calendar — Google has made it easy to add them with a single click. If you have to register for a spot in any limited-capacity events, keep in mind only one registration is allowed per time block.