The Galaxy S21 series surprised many of us when it came with Google Messages as the default SMS app rather than Samsung's own. Google even made some changes to make the app fit in, altering the color palette to match Samsung Messages and adding support (finally!) for Galaxy Watches. Google has taken this one step further this week, completely redesigning Messages to match One UI's aesthetic.

One UI is designed to accommodate easy one-handed use, allowing users to keep scrolling when at the beginning of a list, pulling the elements at the top down toward the middle of the display. XDA Developers report that Google Messages now matches that design on the Galaxy S21 series, making it feel at home with the rest of Samsung's skin.

While this is currently exclusive to the S21 series, it will likely appear on other Samsung devices in the future, provided they come with Google Messages pre-installed. We might see something similar on Pixel devices as well, with the Android 12 looking set to borrow certain design elements from One UI.

Initial reports suggest that the redesign was a part of the 7.9.051 update, but several users on Reddit say that the new UI appeared for them on older versions, which means it's likely a server-side rollout.