Password managers have been on our minds lately, and with good reason. Not only are data breaches a regular occurrence on the web these days, but apps like LastPass have made it difficult for non-paying users to log in on multiple device types. Dashlane has always been a premium-focused company with a restricted free tier, but today, it's expanding its low-cost options for customers looking for an easier entry into the service.

Dashlane's new "Essentials" plan keeps a single account limited to sync across two devices, which could be a dealbreaker for many potential subscribers. However, there are several upsides compared to the free tier. There's no limit on the number of passwords you can store, and you get access to Dashlane's automatic password changer. The Essentials plan also includes secure notes and unlimited password sharing, neither of which are offered to free users. Some features, like Dashlane's VPN, encrypted storage, and dark web monitor for email addresses, are held back for Premium members, but this represents a good middle ground for customers looking to jump up from its basic plan.

Along with this new low-cost plan, Dashlane now allows users to select a monthly subscription rather than an annual payment. If you're looking to sign up for Essentials, you can now choose between paying $3.99 per month or $36 per year (for a monthly price of $2.99). This plan seems like a solid choice for potential Dashlane users turned off by the high asking price for advanced features, but the cap on devices might turn off potential subscribers before they ever reach a sign-up page. You can compare Dashlane's new offerings over at its website.