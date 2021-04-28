Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week tends to be slow when it comes to sales, but we still have a few standouts today. First up is aCalendar+, one of the best third-party calendar apps on the Play Store. Next up is Cultist Simulator, a card-based rouguelite that's easily one of the more interesting CCGs on the platform. Last but not least is Rusty Lake Hotel, a mysterious point-and-click adventure game that's totally free today. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 9 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- iQadha $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Greek Mythology For Kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes Legend - Epic Fantasy RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Theme Park Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.79 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Space Wallpaper 4K Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Binders | License $13.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- aCalendar+ Calendar & Tasks $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MC LAN Proxy - Servers on PS4/Xbox $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PingTools Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Trim Healthy Mama Journey $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Rusty Lake Paradise $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rusty Lake: Roots $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The White Door $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.30; Sale ends in 5 days
- ALTER EGO COMPLEX $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Eureka Quiz Game Pro (No Ads) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sasaya $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spencer $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forgotten Places: Regained Castle (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DARIUSBURST -SP- $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in ?
- SPACE INVADERS $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- Star Wars™ Pinball 7 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- iOS 14 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crispy HD - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MacOs Big Sur - Dynamic Live Wallpaper $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixly Professional Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixly Professional - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vibion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI Circle Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixly Galaxy - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments