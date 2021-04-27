Verizon is in a giving mood these days. It has released Android 11 not for one but two Motorola phones. Both the Moto G Stylus and the Motorola One 5G UW are in for Google's latest stable Android release, complete with newer security patches (but not the latest).
The new software brings all the goodies from Android 11 to the two phones, including the new conversation notifications, the revamped media controla, and privacy enhancement. For a deep dive, check out our full roundup of Android 11 features or our collection of headlining changes.
Other than the fun things, the release is also updating the Moto G Stylus to the February security patches — a bummer given that May is almost upon us. The Motorola One 5G UW is getting the March security update, which isn't much better, but it's something.
As always, the updates are rolling out in stages. To see if they're already available for you, head to your phone's settings and look for the system update section. You'll also receive a push notification once your device is ready to download and install.
