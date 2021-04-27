We are now a mere one release away from Android 12's first beta releases, but big new changes are still landing, like a wide rollout of the hidden "silky home" redesign, new animations, and a bubbly, rounded appearance to many UI elements. In fact, Android 12 is shaping up to be one of the biggest visual updates to Android in years, so let's take a look at all the new features — both in the recent Developer Preview 3 release and in Android 12 overall — that you can look forward to your phone getting with Android 12.

If this is your first Android Developer Preview rodeo, a bit of context: These early releases are works in progress. Some features we spot now may not make the final release, and plenty of features that will aren't even present yet. Excluding bug-fix updates, at least 4-5 more builds are planned before the final stable release, so we've barely touched the surface of what to expect when Android 12 lands later this year.

Much of our current knowledge is based on "hidden" features which are not currently enabled or user-facing, but nonetheless present in a disabled, partly work-in-progress state inside recent releases. Everything we know about those features could change with a single update.

Much like our prior Android 10 and Android 11 unofficial changelogs, the organizational logic for the features listed below is also subject to change. As new releases land, different categories may ultimately be more appropriate. Expect to see individual features shuffled around between sections over time (the "Hidden" features probably won't stay hidden forever), and reversions will be struck from the list.

Also note, because our first glimpse of Android 12 comes courtesy of Google's Pixels, some of these features may end up being Pixel-only. Some are labeled with that disclaimer based on what we know already, but sometimes we can't be sure until Android 12 hits AOSP.

One last thing. Before we jump in, I'd like to thank you, our readers, for your regular tips and support. Covering all the changes in Android 12 would be much, much harder without your help, and we ❤️ you.

The Android 12 feature list

Entirely new Android 12 features

Most of the big headlining changes are still "hidden," so expect this section to be plumped out later.

"Hidden" and upcoming Android 12 features

Visual changes

Privacy and security changes

Modifications to existing features

Accessibility changes

Accessibility menu clean-up: Google has shuffled around some of the accessibility settings in DP2, especially in the text and display sub-menu, giving you another location for the dark theme toggle.

Reduce bright colors accessibility toggle: A new quick settings toggle to reduce bright colors (previously called "Reduce brightness") was spotted in development for Android 12 and is live as of DP1. Reduce bright colors/reduce brightness is now "extra dim:" Presumably, we'll see 3-4 more name changes for this feature before Android 12 hits stable.

Accessibility menu shortcut changes: Out with the two-finger swipe (which, frankly, wasn't very accessible to begin with), in with an always-visible bubble-notification-like floating accessibility button in DP3.