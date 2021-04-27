Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Click any linked game title to open it in Stadia on desktop or mobile.

New games for May 2021 Games being added to Pro in May: Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Floor Kids

An unannounced fourth game is also coming in May, according to Google. Games being removed from Pro in May: SteamWorld Heist El Hijo Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light Enter the Gungeon



Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On May 1, three new games are coming to Stadia Pro: puzzle platformer Trine 4, hyperviolent twin stick shooter Hotline Miami 2, and rhythm game Floor Kids. A fourth game is also coming to Pro in May, but Google hasn't yet announced which.

Four games are leaving at the end of April: SteamWorld Heist, El Hijo, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Enter the Gungeon. Grab 'em while you can.

Including Destiny 2, Super Bomberman R Online, Crayta, and Hitman - Free Starter Pack (none of which require a subscription) and the mystery fourth Pro title, Pro subscribers will be able to claim a total of 31 games in May.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.