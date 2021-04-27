It only took hours for Roborock's brand new S7 robotic vacuum with vibrating mop head to sell out after it launched in late March. Just a little more than a month later, the S7 is back in stock for $649.99, and we compared it with the likes of Roomba and Shark to show why you'll want to pick one up before they're gone again.
Roborock says that the S7 is the first robotic vacuum to offer its unique series of features in a single package: a retractable vibrating mop head for convenient versatility, an all-rubber brush for cleaning durability, and a 470ml dustbin + 300ml water tank + 5,200mAh battery for longevity. This claim alone is enough to make the S7 a worthy addition to your home, but Roborock's latest vacuum especially stands out when pitted against the competition.
We took a look at the leading robotic vacuums using the same list of categories ranging from navigation tech, to suction power, to longevity, and more. What we found was that while the competition offered some of the features and benefits that come loaded on the S7, it was impossible to find a robotic vacuum that did it all.
For instance, the Roomba i7 7150 has a rubber brush and a slightly larger dustbin, but it offers only a fraction of the suction power and battery life, making the Roomba less effective and efficient at vacuuming your home. Then there's the Shark AI VACMOP RV2001WD, a robotic vacuum that has a vibrating mop but lacks in battery life and dustbin size, meaning it'll need to make more trips to its charging station just to complete the same job as a Roborock S7.
Next up, the Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid offers a large battery and similar suction power as the S7, but its bristled brush isn't designed for repeated long-term use, nor will its non-vibrating mop have the same scrubbing power as Roborock's offerings. Finally, there's the Neato D8, a higher-priced option that packs a huge dustbin, though with the second smallest battery on our list, a bristled brush, and no mopping capabilities, the D8 is a dubious vacuuming solution.
Spec for spec, the Roborock S7 is the only robotic vacuum on our comparison list that offers the most suction power, a high capacity battery, a durable all-rubber brush, and a retractable vibrating mop at a price that rivals the varied solutions from known brands like iRobot and Shark. In short, the S7 offers the most bang for your buck and then some.
The new Roborock S7 is available at Amazon and Walmart for $649.99. It currently comes in white, and a black model is expected to launch soon. Keep in mind that stock sold out quickly the first time around, so you'll need to act fast if you want to grab an S7 before they're gone again. Finally, if you'd like to learn more about the S7 and its array of features, check out Roborock's official website here.
