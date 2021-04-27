OnePlus is rather slow when it comes to software updates as soon as one of its phones isn't the flagship anymore, and that shows when you look at the OnePlus 6 and 6T. The phones still haven't received Android 11 about half a year after Google first launched it. Sadly, that isn't changing with the latest software update, either. It comes in the form of OxygenOS 10.3.10 and doesn't bring a lot to the table.
The new update has an incredibly short changelog, only mentioning that the OnePlus 6 and 6T will receive the April security patch and some improvements to system stability along with bug fixes. Meanwhile, other manufacturers like Samsung are showing OnePlus how it's done. The company recently committed to three years of software updates for most of its flagship phones and continually brings the latest security patches to its devices, often faster than Google itself. OnePlus only promises bi-monthly patches, which is far from ideal and could leave you vulnerable to exploits longer than you might like.
Changelog
- System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
As always, the OxygenOS update is rolling out in stages, so it might take some time until it hits your OnePlus 6 or 6T. If you're particularly eager to get your hands on the release as soon as possible, check out the unofficial Oxygen Updater app. It helps you download and install the latest over-the-air update manually.
Comments