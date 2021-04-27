If you're buying a new TV, it probably has support for HDR content built right in. Of course, there is no single HDR standard used by every device and service available today. HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision — you've seen all of these names before, but being able to tell the difference between them can be challenging. For media providers and TV manufacturers, ensuring that compatibility for any HDR content is as broad as possible is crucial regardless of the standard. Thankfully, Chromecast with Google TV is gaining support for HDR10+ to get your favorite movies looking even better.

According to FlatPanelsHD (via 9to5Google), Google's gadget passed through certification this week. It's been a long time coming; last year, the company implemented HDR10+ support into its now-defunct Play Movies app without any compatible hardware. Its latest Chromecast already featured support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, leaving HDR10+ out as a major exception.

Users will still need to find media that uses the standard to take advantage of this upgrade, but thankfully, it's getting a little easier. Paramount+ (everything has a 'plus' these days) has also been certified to display original programming like The Stand in HDR10+. Native purchases on the Chromecast should also work with this update, as Google TV (formerly Play Movies) serves as the backbone of its latest TV-friendly OS. It's a big step forward for the standard, which has a long way to go before it reaches the adoption levels of HDR10 and Dolby Vision.