For most of us, the days of dedicated alarm clocks are long gone. All you need is your smartphone placed on a bedside table, and you're ready to be woken up the following day. From timers to stopwatches, the clock app on your phone is an essential tool. You'll find no shortage of alarms and timers to choose from on Android, but Google's Clock app makes time management easy, and it's included by default on plenty of devices. The app has finally ticked past the one billion installs mark on the Play Store, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

Considering Clock is often bundled with Android, some may write this accomplishment off, but it's essential to consider what this means for daily routines worldwide. Hundreds of millions of people rely on these alarms for waking up each day, making the app quite possibly the most popular alarm clock in use today.

Despite just being a simple utility, Google has continued to evolve its clock app with an improved UI. Likewise, new features like Bedtime have appeared over the last year, which lets users assign routines, track their bedtime activity, and even use sunset alarms to brighten a room before waking up. Clock also syncs with apps like Spotify and YouTube Music, so you're always starting the day on the right foot with your favorite tunes.

If you switched away from the default clock app on Android years ago, this is the perfect time to give it another shot. Make sure you have it installed and updated using the Play Store link below, or check out the latest APK on APK Mirror.