Smart home automation can help improve your life in plenty of small ways, but nothing is quite as game-changing as robot vacuums. If you've been waiting for the right model — or the right deal — to come along, today's the day. The Roborock S6 is an all-in-one vacuum and mop designed to keep floors cleaner than ever, and you can grab it for a new low at Amazon.

Although the S6 is no longer the newest Roborock on the block, it's still a great option — especially at this price. Our review praised the vacuum's performance, efficiency, and loudness, leaving no piece of dust or debris unturned. Throw in room mapping, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, and simple maintenance tools, and it's clear that this vacuum is a must-buy for the price. While it doesn't mop the floors as well as you could manually, being able to give your house a thoroughly cleaned feeling without putting the work in is no small feat. Just remember you'll need to dampen the mop before the S6 takes over.

At $380, this marks a new low for Roborock's 2020 flagship robot, and the first time it's dropped below the $400 mark. A deal as good as this won't last long, so if you're ready to clean your home without lifting a finger, grab one using the link below.