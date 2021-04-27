Google Tasks is not the most comprehensive to-do solution out there, but it integrates well with other Google services and that's the reason why it hasn't faded into irrelevancy. While it's not getting a complete makeover, a tweak to the web version will make it easier and faster to create new tasks.

From now on, you'll no longer have to open the Details dialog box to enter additional information about a task. You can add a date and time as well as some extra details without having to resort to any more clicks — the options appear inline under the title.

This may be a small tweak but it should improve your workflow if you rely on the tool for your day-to-day to-do list and reminders. The change will be reflected in both Gmail and Calendar where Tasks resides in the sidebar.

Google says the feature will roll out to all Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers in the next couple of days. The streamlined UI is already available for me on my personal Gmail account, so that should be the case for you too.