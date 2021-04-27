For all that we've heard of Apple intentionally keeping Android out of its walled garden, the Apple Music streaming service seems to be a notable exception. Version 3.5 of the app is now rolling out to Android devices on the Play Store with a few interesting additions to its featureset.
In addition to "various design enhancements and bug fixes," 3.5 adds the ability to share lyrics from individual songs to your friends via Android's standard Share menu. There's also a new "Made For You" shortcut on the Listen Now page to instantly take you to the personal mixes and Replay playlists you use most frequently. Finally, the Apple Music Library can now be searched by the record label, in addition to the usual artist/album/genre options.
The Play Store claims different versions of the app go out to different devices, but installing the latest APK manually shouldn't be a problem. If you're the impatient type, you can grab the file for a sideload install from APK Mirror.
