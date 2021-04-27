Amazon's Fire tablets are some of the best budget Android devices you can buy today. While they'll never truly compete head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Tabs or Apple's iPad on specs alone, once you get the Google Play Store sideloaded, they're great for browsing the web and streaming your favorite movies on the go. Amazon just refreshed its 10.1" Fire HD tablets today with improved specs and an all-new design, but it has also focused on expanding its Kids lineup of tablets for older children.

Intended for kids ages 6 to 12, Fire Kids Pro is an all-in-one package that includes the latest Fire HD 10 tablet, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, and a two-year warranty for $199. Unlike the previous Kids models, the Pro version features a slimmer plastic case designed to survive bumps and drops without looking like a Fisher-Price toy. Amazon Kids+ now offers a more extensive library of content alongside the new tablet, with a curated selection of apps, games, movies, and books aimed at older kids and pre-teens. After the one-year subscription is up, parents will have to shell out $4.99 per month (or $2.99 per month for Prime members) to continue with the membership.

The new Fire Kids Pro service is also offered for both the 7" and 8" tablets, all featuring a slimmed-down case and the bundled subscription, though only the Fire HD 10 version has been refreshed today.

Amazon is also offering a next-gen version of the Fire HD 10 Kids, aimed at children ages 3 to 7. As opposed to the new Kids Pro program, this variant retains the old bulky "bumper" casing and limits the included apps, games, and movies to keep things age-appropriate. This tablet keeps the same $199 price tag, though customers can save 30 percent when buying two of these kid-friendly tablets at once.

All of Amazon's new kid-focused tablets are up for pre-order now and will ship on May 26th. That gives you plenty of time to figure out how to explain to your children why they can't watch Minecraft Let's Plays on YouTube with their new tablets.