Like clockwork, Google has just released the latest Chrome Beta, version 91. It brings a slew of visual changes to websites using fillable forms and buttons, a GravitySensor interface so web apps can more easily implement motion-controlled interactions, and a lot of other, smaller changes. You can download the latest version of the Android browser right here, over at APK Mirror.

Chrome 91 doesn't seem to change too much on the surface, but if you visit a site or an article with forms or buttons, you might instantly notice the more modern look. Chrome 91 for Android adds some of the redesigns proposed by Microsoft as part of its Chromium-based Edge browser, which are already available in the desktop version of Chrome. There are many smaller changes in tow, so stay tuned for our deep dive into the latest Chrome Beta for more details.

Left: Radio button in Chrome 90. Right: Radio button in Chrome 91.

Chrome Beta 91 is rolling out on the Play Store as we speak, but if you're eager to get your hands on it right now, you can download it from APK Mirror. If you have trouble launching the browser after installing, make sure you've got the corresponding Trichrome Library.