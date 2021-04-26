After months of rumors about a potential Spotify price hike, it's finally happening. Users in the UK and Europe have been sent emails with the bad news and the new pricing model is set to come into effect from June 2021 for current subscribers and from the end of April for new users. Depending on which plan you subscribe to, your monthly fee is set to go up by around £1-2 (€1-3).

This doesn't come as a huge surprise since the company was found surveying users about a possible price increase in recent months, but that will do little to soften the blow. I myself received the email below telling me I'll have to pay an extra £1 per month for my Premium Duo subscription.

Since I split my account with my partner, that doesn't seem so bad, but spare a thought for students who will also take on a £1 per month increase. From checking the many angry Twitter responses to the emails that are going out, it's clear that prices are going up on all plans as follows:

Student — £4.99 ➡️ £5.99 (+£1)

Individual — £9.99 ➡️ £10.99 (+£1) Not yet verified.

Duo — £12.99 ➡️ £13.99 (+£1)

Family — £14.99 ➡️ £16.99 (+£2)

Increases in euros seem to be in the same ballpark although I'm unsure if pricing will differ between countries. The biggest increase seems to be for the Family plan in certain eurozone markets, where it goes from €14.99 to €17.99 (+€3).

Subscribers are naturally pretty upset by the news, with many questioning whether this will mean an increase in earnings for artists. It's also feared that increased subscription costs will push users back towards the dark old days of rampant piracy. YouTube Music and Apple Music can expect an influx of new customers in the coming months if Twitter is anything to go by.

According to Spotify, the price hike is so it can "continue to bring you new content and features." What's more telling, however, is that the company is set to report a significant downturn in new subscribers. If the proceeds from the updated pricing end up going towards strange and pointless hardware products such as the Car Thing (real name), Spotify can expect an even greater backlash.