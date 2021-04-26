Fitbit's lineup of trackers remains some of the only good wearables for Android. Now that the company is under Google's ownership, you can expect that partnership to improve over time. Last year's Versa 3 is one of its best devices yet, and it's hit an all-new low on Amazon today, making it the perfect opportunity to get moving as we head into the summer.

Our review of the Versa 3 called it the Fitbit to get, providing most of the high-end features from the flagship Sense smartwatch at a much lower price. At $179, it's an even better deal. The Versa 3 provides up to six days of battery life on a single charge, support for Google Assistant, and a wide array of sensors to track your health and activity, all included in a well-designed package.

If you're looking to spend 2021 focused on your fitness, it's tough to beat the Versa 3 at this price. This sale marks a new low for one of Fitbit's best trackers, and you even get a three-month trial of FitBit Premium thrown in for good measure. Check out the link below to scoop up your very own Versa 3, but don't hesitate — at this price, it won't last long.