Any time an application hits 100 million installs on the Play Store, it's worth taking note. From podcast players to streaming services, it's a sign that an app has truly cemented its legacy on Android. It's not often that three apps reach this milestone all at once, but that's exactly what has happened today. PlayStation, myAT&T, and Moto Photo Editor have all earned their respective places in the Play Store hall of fame.

Obviously, PlayStation's mobile app is the most famous of the three. Designed as a partner service for the PS4 and PS5, it lets gamers connect with their friends, plan party sessions, and shop for new titles on the PlayStation Store. The app went through a complete redesign last fall, and while recent reviews are mixed on the new layout, its wishlist recently returned after several months of fan complaints.

myAT&T doesn't quite have the same built-in fun factor as PlayStation, but it's an essential app for managing their phone bills and shopping for new devices for many Android users. Meanwhile, Moto Photo Editor is an exclusive app available to Motorola phones. It hasn't been updated since 2018 and the only feature left in the app is a cutout mode used to replace the background of photos. And yet, it's the highest-rated of the three apps in this roundup. Go figure.

If you're curious to check out any of these apps, you can check out each Play Store listing below. PlayStation and myAT&T can also be downloaded from APK Mirror.