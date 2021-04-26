Samsung is introducing a new Bluetooth keyboard designed for those who work on the go. Compatible with your desktop, tablet, phone, and whatever else you can think of, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 apes recent designs from Apple and Logitech with a triple-device quick switch function, but it’s built from the ground up with the company’s DeX software in mind.

Taking a glance at the Trio 500, you might mistake it for an Apple Magic keyboard, or an Anker design built along the same lines. But the function row has a few extra tools included, on top of the usual device one, two, and three switches. It has a function button to activate DeX, the desktop-style interface for Samsung phones and tablets, and three quick app launch functions. Naturally both of those features only work on a Galaxy device compatible with DeX.

The keyboard also has pretty much everything it needs to work with Windows, MacOS, Android, and iOS, thanks to an ANSI layout. Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing yet, but we should know it shortly before the keyboard goes on sale in early May. It’ll be available in both black and white.