Samsung has been trying to improve its image in software lately, especially when it comes to security updates for Android devices. What better way than to release an update several days early? That's the case with the May security update, which is rolling out to at least some Galaxy S21 models in Europe starting today.
Initially spotted by SamMobile, the hefty 1.15GB security patch is now rolling out to Galaxy S21 Ultra owners in Germany, and possibly other European territories. According to the official changelog, in addition to bumping up the security patch to May 1st, it also improves camera performance and has an "enhanced Quick Share." Exactly what that means isn't provided.
Let's start the list:
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998BXXU3AUDA, released April 26th
You can expect the same update to head out to recent Samsung models (including country and carrier variants) over the next few weeks. We'll refresh this post as more devices are updated, so check back later to see when your phone makes the cut.
