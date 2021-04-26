We're only about a week away from Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you), but that's not stopping Anker from getting started early with the wonderfully nerdy celebration. A couple years back we checked out the company's uber-portable Nebula Capsule II projector with Android TV baked right in. Now that stalwart A/V solution is back with a fresh new look, dressing up like everyone's favorite astromech droid for the Nebula Capsule II Star Wars R2-D2 Limited Edition.

Other than the new R2-D2 livery, this Capsule II is largely the same projector we reviewed back in 2019. And while its 720p resolution and 200 ANSI lumen output may no longer seem quite as sharp nor bright in the face of new competition, there's still a lot to like about this extremely portable offering, including built-in navigation controls (there's also a bundled remote) and the ability to double as a Bluetooth speaker.

The Fourth Doctor scans for chronotons before getting ready to enter his trusty DALEK ... I think?

More that just looking like a droid, Anker also spruces things up with a new beep-bloop startup sound. Personally, I appreciate the overall light touch to this branding: it's just enough to make its point, without the software constantly beating you over the head with Star Wars references.

So what's this new R2-D2 edition going to run you? Well, keep in mind that the Nebula Capsule II was always a projector on the pricier side of things, and even to this day still sells for $580. The droid-ificiation of this model comes with an expected premium price tag, and aspiring Jedi looking to pick this one up will have to shell out nearly $700.

Is it still worth taking the leap? Check back soon for our hands-on with the projector to find out, or learn more about the underlying hardware and software in our existing review.