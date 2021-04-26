Welcome to Monday, everyone. It was a busy weekend, and so there are many quality sales available today, which means I have a couple of standouts to share. First up is The Last Remnant Remastered, a Square Enix port of the PC RPG. Next up is Baldur's Gate II, a quality CRPG that basically defined the genre. Last but not least is Kingdom Rush Frontiers, an enjoyable tower defense game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 41 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Color Wheel $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- NEMa - sound note/pitch matrix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Code Viewer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Visual Acuity Charts $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Concrete Defense 1940: WWII Tower Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fall of Reich - WW2 Allied Siege $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shooting Archery - Master 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Be a Fish - VR Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- RFS - Real Flight Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Goody Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- COSMIC WATCH: Time and Space $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- SyncMyDroid - Copy files to your PC $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 🚨 Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro - Mp3 Player, Audio Player $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Scientific Complex Number Calculator PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blues Guitar Soloist $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FTP Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SSH Server $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cockatilt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AquaNautic Pro 🌊 Underwater Submarine Simulator $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Velvet Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Athena Icon Pack - Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Green - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OTO - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Squirrel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crayon Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bilfy Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Madness Substratum [Q | ANDROID 10] $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
