Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a fantastic sci-fi tactical game that can give X-COM a run for its money, a worthwhile visual novel from Kemco, and a really unique WTF title that everyone should check out. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Android Police coverage: Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus brings solid turn-based tactics to Android

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is a mobile port of the PC and console game, and this port holds up. Sure, the UI is pretty small, so this is a tactical game best played on tablets, but it sure gives X-COM a run for its money, making for a solid option for turn-based tactical fans. Best of all, this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases or advertisements ruining your fun. So if you're looking for tons of hours of strategic gameplay, this is the game for you this week.

Monetization: 11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Raging Loop

Raging Loop is a Kemco release, but this isn't a JRPG, it's actually a visual novel, and it's a well-reviewed one to boot. The game has been available on PC and consoles for some time, but now that it's finally made its way to Android, mobile fans can get a taste. The game plays out as a psychological horror story, which keeps things interesting, plus the art is excellent. So if you're a fan of visual novels or choose your own adventures, then you should probably check out Raging Loop. Really the only downside is the price, though it is comparable to every other version.

Monetization: $29.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Machinika Museum

Machinika Museum is a new release from Plug in Digital, and it's basically an escape room game. You'll solve logic puzzles to move from room to room in order to figure out what's going on with your mysterious surroundings. So if you're a fan of games like The Room, then you'll more than likely enjoy Machinika Museum.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 apiece

Tender: Creature Comforts

Kenny Sun has managed to find success creating abstract puzzlers, and while these titles often lack in the graphics department, the gameplay always holds up. Tender is the latest release from the developer, and it's an odd game about online dating. This means the title focuses on swipe culture, offering a tongue-in-cheek comment on the state of modern dating. It's a weird game, and that's what I love about it.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

PAKO Rumble

The PAKO racer series may not be as recognizable a name in 2021, but in its heyday, PAKO was one of the first survival driving games to find a large audience on mobile. The series has moved away from its simple roots with PAKO Rumble's release, a randomly generated racer where it will be your job to stick to the road on an ever-shifting course. So really, this title plays like an endless runner where the course changes as you race, which is what makes the game challenging. You're goal, to make it as far as possible without dying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ?

Sixit

Sixit is an early access release that could use a bit more polish. The puzzle-based gameplay can be fun, but the rough edges make it clear this title did not come from a seasoned developer. Some of the UI choices are odd, like not being able to tap through text, and instead, you have to tap on arrow buttons, which feels out of place. And really, this sums up Sixit. It's a solid effort, but the lack of proper game design is apparent throughout.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Colossus Mission

Colossus Mission is a lunar lander game where you'll fly your ship around all sorts of bends and corners, all to reach your goal. The level design could use some work, but for the most part, this is an avoidance game where you'll avoid walls and obstacles until you reach the end of the stage. It's a simple and familiar setup, and it's polished enough that I can recommend checking the game out. It's pretty fun. The only downside is that you can't remove the game's advertisements, which can be annoying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Score! Hero 2

Score! Hero 2 is a soccer game where you'll draw lines on the screen to make your shots. It's a simple setup weighed down by uneven gameplay. You see, the AI is too strong, and so you'll have to watch time and time again as you miss shots because you have no control of your teammates, who often turn away from the ball heading their way. Performance isn't great either, and so slowdown will rear its head more often than not. Simply put, this game isn't ready, though its in-app purchases surely are.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Suspects: Mystery Mansion offers a cartoony game of Werewolf, and it supports up to nine players, making this a party game. You can also play with strangers online, but since there aren't enough servers, English speakers are mixed with those who don't speak the language, causing tons of confusion. Beyond that issue, the game works well enough and can be fun to play, though the excessive in-app purchases are definitely worrying. For a game that contains IAPs that reach up to $99.99 per item, you'd think this dev could afford a foreign server or two. Plus, there are tons of Werewolf clones on the Play Store, and most of them aren't as greedy as Suspects: Mystery Mansion.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

My Heroes: Dungeon Adventure

My Heroes: Dungeon Adventure is an early access release, and it's already monetized to the max. Sure, the pixel-based graphics are nice, and the twin-stick shooting can be fun, but the grind and monetization really weigh the fun down. Even as a fan of ARPGs, it's hard to excuse the pointless grind in games like this when it's clearly designed to impact the gameplay in order to push people towards in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Elona Mobile

Elona Mobile has left early access this week, and it's an indie roguelike that was created back in 2006, though this new mobile version comes from a different developer. This week marks the first time this particular mobile version of the game is available on Android, though it would seem the developer has already stuffed the title with in-app purchases, which is a bummer. Still, the gameplay can be fun, thanks to the inclusion of competent dungeon crawling as well as a few life-sim mechanics that spice things up. Sadly bugs are everywhere, along with grammar issues, which shows this isn't a title that offers competent development.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Draw Impostor

Draw Impostor combines the new trend of large-scale battles with a casual mobile mechanic where you draw on the screen to call your troops. This provides you with an easy way to ensnare your enemies by encircling them with your army. As you progress, obstacles will encroach on your plans, and so some strategy is needed to succeed. So as far as casual games go, the premise is familiar yet new. Sadly the game is monetized horribly, and the title only hit early access this week, so the developer's goal is clear.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Battle Seven Kingdoms : Kingdom Wars2

Clearly Battle Seven Kingdoms : Kingdom Wars2 has something to do with kingdoms, though it probably has a lot more to do with keyword stuffing. The game itself lacks polish, and really it's nothing more than a tower defense game where you'll choose cards at the bottom of the screen to send out troops to take down your opponent's tower. There's nothing new here, plus the performance and polish are lacking, so this is an easy one to skip this week unless you're just dying to play a lackluster tower defense game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

HeroStars

HeroStars is a casual third-person shooter, and it plays like Brawl Stars, with a few different modes to choose from, ranging from battle royale to a timed boss mode. The graphics are cartoony but basic, so there are tons of clipping and visual bugs. Worse yet, the controls aren't very responsive, and the matchmaking is lopsided, so there isn't much to redeem this title, especially when it's already monetized to the hilt. More or less, this game is a buggy mess that unapologetically copies a successful game's formula, which is why this release is a transparent cash grab.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Arena Tactics

Arena Tactics is an early access release that offers real-time PvP battles, but really this is just another bland gacha game filled with in-app purchases. So far, there are 32 heroes to collect split between three different factions. The game is still in development, and so some things are unpolished. However, the fact it's already monetized despite being unfinished is a concern, especially after looking at the rest of this developer's catalog. It would seem IAP-laden strategy games that sport lackluster gacha mechanics are this dev's bread and butter, which is why I would avoid them.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Golf Strike

As a big fan of golf games, I had to check out Golf Strike, which comes from Miniclip, a developer that already offers a couple of successful golf titles on the Play Store. This time around, you can expect a full golfing experience (so no mini-golf), and you can play against friends and family online. Sadly the game's mechanics aren't accurate, and so you can tell that the balancing is off when you make your shots. One shot will go exactly where planned, and then next, even if you shot it exactly the same, can easily wield different results. This means the game is changing your input on the fly, which is precisely how you'll lose your matches which ultimately push you towards the game's many in-app purchases. Plus, the game is pay-to-win, so it's no fun playing against strangers either.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Titles that make you say "WTF"

My Exercise

My Exercise comes from the same people behind Kids, a strange interactive game that stretches the bounds of what it means to be a game. In other words, My Exercise is a perfect WTF listing. It's no surprise to see that this follow-up to Kids is also an interactive "experience." This time around, you'll tap on the screen to perform sit-ups into your dog's abdomen. This seems strange, but I've owned dogs that love to crowd when performing sit-ups, so the theme is pretty accurate, not to mention it's pretty endearing. Still, this is a bizarre game that doesn't offer much of a point outside exploring its odd confines. Luckily there are a few hidden secrets to uncover, so if you like to explore the unknown, then My Exercise should be right up your alley.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

