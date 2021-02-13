When Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 series, it was among the first manufacturers to follow in Apple's footsteps — like the Cupertino company, Samsung removed chargers from the box. The manufacturer explained the move was made for environmental reasons, saying that most people already have compatible chargers at home and wouldn't necessarily have to get yet another one. But what if you do want or need a new charger to go with your new Galaxy S21? We've got you covered with a fine selection.

First off, keep in mind that there are countless options to choose from, but we don't want to overwhelm you here. That's why we picked a small selection of tried and true products that cover different use cases. We'll also point you to the official chargers Samsung sells because these products are sure to give you the highest possible charging speeds. And if you pre-ordered an S21, you might even be able to pick up one of these for free.

Compact and lightweight

Aukey Omnia Mini 20W Fast Charger

The Aukey Omni Mini 20W is one of the most compact options you can get to charge your new phone at 1.13 x 1.13 x 1.20 inches. Thanks to its ultra-small encasing it can fit in crammed outlets, and you won't have trouble stowing it away in a small bag when you head out.

You can get the Aukey Omnia Mini on Amazon for $15.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD1 30W

The Anker PowerPort Atom is more than a tad bigger than the Aukey Omnia Mini at 2.17 x 1.38 x 1.61 inches, but it supports charging speeds of up to 30W and is thus more versatile and even compatible with smaller, less power-hungry laptops and tablets.

The Anker PowerPort is available on Amazon for $30.

Good for laptops and tablets, too

Aukey Omnia 65W

Many modern laptops charge via USB-C just like phones these days. As long as you don't have a machine like the 16-inch MacBook Pro that requires 96W, the Aukey Omnia 65W is a great choice if you're looking for a multi-purpose brick. It's not as compact as the 30W Anker charger mentioned earlier, but it's still pretty small thanks to its reliance on GaN transistors. And once we all can travel again, you can simply throw it in your bag and know that it can charge most if not all of your USB-C devices without hiccups. We can also confirm that it's fully within the PDO specs, making it a safe choice.

You can get the 2x USB-C version of the Aukey Omnia 65W on Amazon for $46. There's also a USB-A/USB-C combo version of the Omnia for $38 if you prefer that.

Nekteck 60W USB-C Charger

The Nekteck 60W charger is compatible with almost any device that charges via USB-C, just like the Aukey Omnia. But it's smaller than the Omnia because it only has one USB-C port. That might be a factor reducing the price, too — it's cheaper than a lot of competing products. A USB-C to USB-C cable is also included in the box.

You can buy the Nektech charger on Amazon for $29.

Big, fast, and versatile

HyperJuice 100W USB-C Charger

The HyperJuice 100W is the charger that's likely compatible with all of your devices, even something as hungry for watts as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Its two USB-C ports both support up to 100W charging (shared), and the two USB-A connectors can go up to 18W. Thanks to GaN technology, the HyperJuice is a lot less unwieldy compared to other 100W chargers.

The HyperJuice costs $100 and is available on Amazon and the company's own website.

Zendure SuperPort 4 100W

If you're looking for a solution that can permanently live on your desktop, the Zendure SuperPort4 100W might be for you. It might be a little long in the tooth already, but it's one of the more compact charging stations around. The Zendure has two USB-C ports and two regular USB-A ports. Depending on your setup, you can use it to charge your laptop, your tablet, and your new S21 all at once. Just keep in mind that the advertised 100W is shared between the two USB-C ports, so you might not be able to charge two laptops at full speed simultaneously, if that's even a realistic scenario for you.

Like the HyperJuice, this charger is almost prohibitively expensive at $100 on Amazon, but it will certainly make charging the S21 and other devices on your desk less of a hassle.

Samsung's first-party chargers

Of course, Samsung also sells chargers of its own, and depending on when and where you bought the S21, you might be eligible for a discount or Samsung store credit. If you don't want to spend too much additional money or if you'd like to stick with the brand, the Samsung chargers are the way to go.

Samsung 25W Super Fast Wall Charger

The 25W Super Fast Wall Charger is easily pocketable and comes with a USB-C plug. It's compatible with Samsung's Super Fast Charging (SFC) technology built on Power Delivery 3.0, ensuring that the S21 reaches max speed while charging.

You can buy the charger on Samsung.com for $20.

Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charger

Samsung also offers a product that works with more power-hungry devices. Its 45W charger should be good for tablets and some smaller laptops in addition to your new S21, and it even includes a cable.

The 45W charger is available on Samsung.com for $50, but you can also get it from Amazon for $40.

These are just a few chargers to help you separate the wheat from the chaff — there are many other great options, and we haven't even touched upon wireless charging here. If you're interested in that, you might want to look at options like the Anker PowerWave 15 or the PowerWave 7.5, though we can't confirm which charging speeds the S21 series will reach with these. Samsung's Duo Pad wireless charger is also a neat option if you have accessories like the Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch. Both the Duo Pad and Samsung's Single Pad are guaranteed to reach 9W.