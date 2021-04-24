Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by Weatherback Wallpaper, a unique wallpaper app that can display real-time weather effects on your homescreen and lockscreen. This week I have the canary release for Microsoft Edge, a new garage project from Microsoft for sketching 360° designs, and a new note app that's accessible from any screen. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last three weeks.

Featured App

Weatherback Wallpaper

Have you ever wanted to infuse today's weather conditions with your favorite wallpaper? Weatherback adds real-time weather effects on top of your existing lockscreen and homescreen backgrounds, letting you experience your local weather right from your phone. In addition to both animated and static weather overlays, the app includes a persistent notification that displays the current conditions and temperature in either Fahrenheit or Celsius. While offering beautifully glanceable information, the developers promise that Weatherback uses minimal power so that you can enjoy all the app has to offer without taking a hit to your battery. Weatherback is available to download and try for free from the Play Store, and all effects can be unlocked for a one-time payment of $1.99.

Apps

Microsoft Edge Canary

Android Police coverage: Microsoft lets you try out Edge's newest features in the Canary build

Microsoft Edge Canary is a preview build of the Edge browser for mobile, all so users can test upcoming features so that Microsoft create a stable product for the mainline release. As you would expect, Microsoft would like testers to report on their findings to help this process. So if you like to live on the cutting edge or simply want to help a multinational corporation save a buck by performing its testing for free, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Sketch 360

Sketch 360 is a new release from Microsoft, and it's a Garage Project that makes it easy to sketch out 3D drawings of just about any space. Ideally, this will be useful for architects and VR designers, though the app is fun to mess around with even if you're not going to use it professionally.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

One Swipe Notes - Floating Notes - Gesture Notes

One Swipe Notes is a gesture-based note app that can be pulled up at any time, no matter what app you're using. This way, users can take notes without leaving the app they are currently using, which is helpful if you don't enjoy switching your apps for something as simple as taking a note.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cultivate - Stay on track with your things

Cultivate is a productivity app themed around growing a plant. If you complete a goal, you'll help grow this plant, but if you aren't on track, then the plant may suffer. This gamifies your productivity by offering incentives for your success, which should ideally instill good habits. Better yet, the app is completely free, so there's no harm in taking a quick look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Time Rise

Time Rise is a timer app, and it's in early access. Now I know what you are thinking, timer apps are a dime a dozen. And they are, I agree, but this app is unique in that you interact with it by flipping your phone, much like an hourglass. While this too is a mechanic that exists elsewhere, this release's simple design paired with its interactivity makes for an enjoyable experience, which is why I've included this app in today's roundup. So if you're looking for a cute little timer that's fun to use, this is it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal may not be the most obvious name when it comes to hunting down Android TV versions of apps, but that's exactly what this release has to offer. So if you would like to watch The Wall Street Journal's videos from the comfort of your couch through your ATV, this is the app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

BBC Sounds: Radio & Podcasts

BBC Sounds: Radio & Podcasts is the latest app from the BBC to offer radio and podcast content. This app is only available to those who live in the UK that use the Shield TV, so if you happen to live in the region, happen to own a Shield TV, this is your one-stop destination for radio and podcast content from the BBC.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Q Chat - Free Anonymous Group & Private Chat

Q Chat is an anonymous chat app for groups as well as 1-on-1 conversations. User names are auto-generated, and notifications are available should you miss a message. While anonymous chat apps do allow for frank conversations that are difficult to have on the bigger social media sites, the fact you can tie your Google account to this release means most people may hold back. Plus, as a new release, the userbase is small, which is what holds most chat apps back. So unless this release somehow magically goes viral, things are going to be quiet for a while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

BYJU’S Learning App featuring Disney

BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney is an early access release, and as you can tell by the name, this is a learning app for children themed with Disney properties. Of course, it seems a little odd that an educational app designed for children is absolutely stuffed with in-app purchases. It's almost like this app exists as a cash grab instead of an actual educational tool, so I have to wonder why Disney is in the business of lending its properties to shovelware titles. As expected, there's even a subscription for this app, as if it contains anything worth paying monthly for. Just look at the IAPs below. Disgusting.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $9.99 - $99.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

AMD Link Legacy for Windows 7

AMD Link Legacy for Windows 7 reveals its purpose in the name. This is an AMD app that can report your performance remotely, which should be useful when streaming. You can also adjust your linked hardware settings. Of course, this release is specifically for Windows 7 users, which is why this is a legacy app. It's to be used with a legacy OS.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

DIAMONDS

Diamonds is the latest live wallpaper from Maxelus, and as you can see, this is a live wallpaper that displays objects made of diamonds. Oh, and even though the monetization looks bad on the Play Store, the higher IAPs are for donating to the dev, you don't have to spend $26 to unlock this app. So, all in all, this wallpaper is as good as everything else Maxelus has to offer, so don't miss out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $25.99

