Xiaomi is one of the most popular budget smartphone makers in the world, but it's not shying away from making some enticing premium phones. The Mi 11 Ultra sits at the apex but those hungry for performance on a tighter budget should take a look at the Mi 11X series — aka just rebranded versions of the Redmi K40 and K40 Pro+.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor whereas the standard Mi 11X has the Snapdragon 870 at the helm. There are a few more differences worth considering, but these phones do have a lot in common.

They look identical, both with a relatively slim camera module that has two distinctive eyes that do a good job in setting them apart from the crowd.

Mi 11X Pro

Specs Processor 11X Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 11X Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 11X Pro: 8GB LPDDR5 | 11X: 6/8GB LPDDR5 Storage 11X Pro: 128GB/256GB | 11X: 128GB Display 6.67-inch OLED panel, FHD+ (2400 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, True Tone, MEMC Battery 4,520mAh, 33W charging Front camera 20MP f/2.5 Rear cameras 11X Pro: 108MP ISOCELL HM2 f/1.7 wide + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5MP f/2.4 macro | 11X: 48MP Sony IMX562 f/1.8 wide + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5MP f/2.4 macr Connectivity Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, 11X Pro: Bluetooth 5.2 | 11X: Bluetooth 5.1 OS MIUI 12 on Android 11 Dimensions 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm, 196 grams Ports USB Type-C, IR blaster Colors Cosmic Black, Lunar White, Celestial Silver Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Miscellaneous IP53 certified, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers Price 11X Pro: 8GB+128GB - ₹39,999 (~$533), 8GB+256GB - ₹41,999 (~$560) | 11X: 6GB+128GB - ₹29,999 (~$400), 8GB+128GB - ₹31,999 (~$427)

The display is a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and also boasts HDR10+ support. This along with the Dolby Atmos supported dual speakers should offer a good media and gaming experience.

As for the cameras, the Pro variant gets a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor, whereas the standard variant has an aging 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor. The other two cameras are the same for both devices — an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro. They even share a 20MP selfie shooter.

That’s not all! The #Mi11XSeries brings you the perfect experience of a smartphone with a lot more additional features.

⚡️Powerful 4520mAh battery

⚡️E4 AMOLED Display 120Hz,

⚡️Dolby Atmos,

⚡️IP53 Rating Hit ❤️ if you can’t wait to get your hands on the #Mi11XSeries pic.twitter.com/S1nLfXz6Uf — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 23, 2021

The similarities extend to the battery department too in that they have a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. They can even do wired reverse charging at 2.5W.

The Mi 11X Pro is priced at ₹39,999 (~$533) for the 8GB + 128GB model and ₹41,999 (~$560) for the 8GB + 256GB variant — right in the neighborhood of the OnePlus 9R and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The Mi 11X, on the other hand, is priced at ₹29,999 (~$400) for the 6GB + 128GB model and ₹31,999 (~$427) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

They will go on sale on April 24 and April 27 respectively on mi.com and Amazon.