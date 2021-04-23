Chromebooks are perfect entry-level machines. They're excellent at browsing the web, creating documents, and binge-watching through the latest Netflix original. You don't have to spend a massive amount of cash to get a good experience. Today, you can grab HP's Chromebook x360 for just $429 from Best Buy, $200 off the usual price.

This laptop has a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, a significant step up in performance compared to the slower Pentium chips often seen in this price range. Throw in 64GB of storage, a 1080p 14" display, and a 2-in-1 form factor, and you're talking about some real bang-for-your-buck. Although it's pretty heavy to be used as a tablet exclusively, it still makes for an excellent way to watch movies in bed, take notes in class, or play a few games from the Play Store.

If you've been curious to check out Google's web-based OS, or you're looking to upgrade your current Chromebook, this is a solid laptop at a killer price. Just head over to Best Buy's website using the link below to save some serious cash on HP's machine.