Unlike most other developers, unfinished features constantly appear in Google's updates, hinting at plenty of new content in the works. It's usually easy to speculate what's coming down the pipeline, but for today's mystery, your guess is as good as ours. Following an update to the Google app on Android, a new "Guacamole" menu is appearing in the Assistant settings list for some users.

Here's what we can gather from the limited evidence so far. Guacamole has something to do with using voice shortcuts, adding the ability to skip the usual "Hey, Google" hotword for "help with quick tasks." You have to opt-in to this feature by reading some terms and conditions prior to flipping on its switch. Unfortunately, we can't enable its toggle, and the URL listed for additional information on Guacamole is dead. For now, it's just a functionless switch sandwiched in among the usual list of settings.

This option could be an unexpected preview of a new feature planned for a wider release at I/O next month, but right now, it's hard to say. Guacamole is showing up for some users on version 12.15.9.29 of Google's app, though its visibility seems to be hit or miss (it didn't show up on my own Pixel 4a 5G). Make sure you're running the latest version using the Play Store link below, or grab the newest APK from APK Mirror.