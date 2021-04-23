Google Search is one of the biggest, most recognizable brands on the planet. So when it's suddenly inaccessible for a country of 45 million people, someone's bound to notice. Such was the case on Wednesday, after Google neglected to renew the purchase of its search domain for Argentina, Google.com.ar. When it expired, a random Argentinian bought it from a domain registrar, shutting down the Google search page for everyone.

The person who bought the domain was reportedly Nicolás David Kuroña, who claimed on Twitter that he purchased Google.com.ar from domain registrar NIC Argentina after noticing it was available for sale. Domain names have to be renewed at registrars with recurring purchases; usually this happens automatically, especially for vitally important sites. If you fail to renew with your registrar, the domain goes back into the public pool, available for anyone to legally purchase and use.

Quiero aclarar que entre a https://t.co/XtzUy8WL36 vi el nombre de https://t.co/cK20BdyuxB disponible y lo compre legalmente como corresponde! — Nicolas Kuroña (@Argentop) April 22, 2021

After Kuroña purchased the domain, Google.com.ar was briefly unavailable (though Argentinians could always use the standard .com version). The situation was quickly resolved, and apparently Google.com.ar was returned to working order in just a few minutes. Precisely how isn't clear, since Kuroña's purchase appears to be entirely legal. Google and NIC Argentina both declined to comment on the situation when asked by local and international media.

This isn't the first time a major Google domain suddenly went dark: last year Google forgot to renew the Blogspot India domain, Blogspot.in, causing thousands of smaller blogs to go dark. Google has since regained access to that domain, but apparently the company isn't interested in maintaining the actual service. As of today it's redirecting to the Google home page, in India and elsewhere.