Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. I have a few standouts today, including Battle Chasers: Nightwar, which is an awesome RPG. Next I have Hidden Through Time, a quality hidden object game. Last but not least is unmemory, a puzzle game that focuses on literature and the act of reading. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 51 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Sale

Apps

Games