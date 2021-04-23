Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. I have a few standouts today, including Battle Chasers: Nightwar, which is an awesome RPG. Next I have Hidden Through Time, a quality hidden object game. Last but not least is unmemory, a puzzle game that focuses on literature and the act of reading. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 51 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Amusement Park Cards PRO $1.69 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Tale Cards PRO $1.69 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Spaxe | Procedural Survival Space Alien Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Age of History Africa $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Burning Fortress 2 $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- 3D Galaxy Map PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PD Pupil Distance for Eyeglasses & VR Headset $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketch Master Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Weigh-In Deluxe Weight Tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SmoothTrack $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in ?
- In-Flight Assistant $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Drama $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PC Creator PRO - PC Building Simulator Game $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WarAge Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $1.79; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMAGEine Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $1.77; Sale ends in 7 day
- SuperMD Pro (MD/GEN Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- unmemory $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monster Hunter Stories $19.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- River Legends: A Fly Fishing Adventure $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Icon Pack - linear gradient icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Athena Dark Icon Pack - Dark Squircle Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Maple Parallax Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.50 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixly Limitless Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Light Sensation- Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nebula Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixly Sewing - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments