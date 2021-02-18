Android 11 introduced a new floating screenshot panel with editing and sharing options that pops up at the bottom of your display after taking a screenie, but getting rid of it fast has always been cumbersome. You'd have to aim for a small x in the top right corner of the miniature screenshot preview. Android 12 changes that and allows you to swipe away the screenshot UI. While the first two developer previews only allowed you to swipe to the left, the third release finally allows you to swipe in either direction.

The change is as small as it can get, but it's still a welcome improvement. Being able to swipe away the screenshot UI in either direction can be considered expected behavior, as it's what you can do with notifications, too. In general, the new swiping mechanism feels much smoother than the solution in Android 11 with a small x button that you had to hit to dismiss.

Left and Middle: The new screenshot UI in action on DP1 that only swiped in one direction. Right: Android 11.

The animation and the general look and feel of the screenshot UI hasn't changed too much between Android 11 and 12, but when you tap that Edit button, you'll notice a brand-new editor with enhanced markup options that include emoji. Find out more in our dedicated article.

Android 12 DP3 lets you swipe in either direction.

For more about the Android 12 launch, check out our announcement post detailing what's new here. If you want to install the developer preview on your own device, find out how in our Android 12 download guide.