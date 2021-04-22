Not everyone is a fan of monthly subscription services, but in some cases, they can end up being cheaper than buying everything you want individually. Ubisoft+ is a subscription that includes most of the titles published by the French game company of the same name, and Google has announced you can now sign up for the service right through Stadia.

Ubisoft+ already allows subscribers to download and install most Ubisoft-published video games on their PC, or play select titles on Amazon's Luna streaming service. The $14.99 subscription has also been available on Stadia since December last year, but now it's possible to sign up right through the Google streaming service. A Stadia Pro subscription is not required, but you do need to be in the United States.

Ubisoft+ is available to #Stadia players in the US. Subscribe and play 20 great Ubisoft games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and more. Get the details, subscribe now, and play instantly across your screens: https://t.co/bpZgduvEdB pic.twitter.com/sZgSUZ4NFL — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 21, 2021

Even though Ubisoft+ includes access to most of the company's games, the catalog of Stadia-supported games is much shorter. The list of available titles shows that only 20 games are available on Google's streaming platform:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Stadia Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins - Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition

Family Feud

Far Cry 5 Ultimate Edition

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Stadia

Monopoly PLUS

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game - Complete Edition

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Trials Rising - Digital Gold Edition

UNO Ultimate Edition

WATCH_DOGS Complete Edition

WATCH_DOGS 2 Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion - Ultimate Edition

Stadia Pro also offers discounts on some Ubisoft games, so if you're already paying for that, you might not be saving much money by subscribing. However, if you also want to play games on Amazon Luna or PC, you won't have to buy the same titles multiple times for each platform.

Google has also released a support document explaining how the Ubisoft+ subscription interacts with Stadia. There's nothing too surprising, except that games from Ubisoft+ can't be shared through family groups.

Any games that have been added to your library as part of your Ubisoft+ subscription cannot be shared with your family group. However, if you purchased a Ubisoft game on Stadia, and your group has family sharing enabled, another family member can play your purchased copy while you play it with your Ubisoft+ subscription.

The subscription also prevents you from purchasing Ubisoft games through Stadia, which shouldn't be an issue, since Ubisoft+ provides the best version of each game with all available DLC.

The integration can be enabled through the new Ubisoft+ settings page in the Stadia web app, which should have rolled out to everyone by now. To sign up for Ubisoft+ through Stadia as a new subscriber, you can head here. More information about Ubisoft+ can be found on the company's website.