After introducing its brand-new store app to the US shortly before launching the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus is now ready to expand the app to Europe, as it announced in a blog post. In contrast to the US, the store is still in early testing in the area, though, and you need to download it manually from the manufacturer's website.

The app seems to mirror the full website experience without adding anything too unique. You can view the company's product portfolio and select what to buy while taking advantage of numerous highlighted offers. A Discover feed tab lets you read the latest blog posts and announcements on new products, and there's also the option to get support. OnePlus is looking for beta feedback from its testers in the EU, but it doesn't require you to sign in right away just to take a look at the app.

You can select your country when you first set up the app.

The app launched in the US ahead of the OnePlus 9 event. Back then, teasers for the new series were scattered across the Recommended tab, and promotions on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T could be found in the phone section. There was also a special St. Patrick's Day giveaway that let you try your chances at winning a new handset or accessories like the OnePlus Buds Z.

If you're in the US, you can grab the app from the Play Store, or download the APK from APK Mirror. Europeans will have to use the latter option or rely on OnePlus' website, as the Play Store listing isn't live for them yet.

