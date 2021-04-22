A built-in clipboard manager is one of the most valuable tools in Gboard's arsenal. Not only does it make copying and pasting text on Android much easier, but it also saves multiple clippings at once with full auto-deletion support. Last year, Google added clipboard suggestions to its app to save you from manually opening your copied content. Now, a new scrolling bar along the top of Gboard makes it even easier to paste across Android.

With this new update, all of your recent selections appear above the keyboard, scrollable from left to right. It takes over for the usual shortcuts bar and stops you from being forced to access the clipboard menu manually to paste your text. It's a handy addition, capable of handling multiple links, passwords, and anything else you can throw at it. Best of all, it seems to work regardless of whether you have clipboard history in Gboard enabled, so everyone can take advantage of this new feature.

As usual, Google is pushing this out to users slowly via a server-side update. Being able to bypass the clipboard manager altogether to paste multiple entries at once is a great shortcut, so hopefully, we start to see wider availability soon. If you want to try to get ahead of the line, make sure you're running the newest version of Gboard using the Play Store link below, or just grab the APK from APK Mirror.