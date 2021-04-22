Android 12's last developer preview before the beta landed yesterday, and it comes with some rather significant design and usability tweaks. People relying on the operating system's accessibility options are also in for some changes. Google has removed the old two-finger swipe accessibility menu shortcut in favor of a plain ol' floating button.

In previous Android versions, you could activate the accessibility menu by swiping up with two fingers from the bottom of the screen. Developer Preview 3 removes that option altogether in favor of an accessibility button. Like bubble notifications, you can move the button anywhere you like on the left or the right of your screen. It looks like gesture navigation is disabled wherever you place it, so it won't interfere with the back gesture. If you don't like having the button in your face all the time, you can choose to make it almost completely transparent when you're not interacting with it.

Left: Developer Preview 2. Right: Developer Preview 3.

While it might be simpler to interact with a button when you need to rely on accessibility services, the removal of the unobtrusive gesture is still a bummer, as you'll always have a visible dot on your screen. At least you can still select the "Press and hold both volume keys" option, which might be the more elegant solution if you only need to access accessibility services every once in a while.

