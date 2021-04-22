Frequent travelers know that Android's ability to create a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot anywhere is a lifesaver. But it's also best to use 5GHz Wi-Fi if at all possible, because the close quarters of use for a laptop result in higher speeds. The latest change spotted in Android 12 Developer Preview 3 really steers users towards that choice, going so far as to hide it in another sub-menu.

If you go to the hotspot settings menu on an Android 11 device, you'll see an option to choose an access point (AP) band between the older 2.4GHz band or a dual mode labelled "5.0GHz band preferred." In Android 12 DP3, this choice is hidden under the "Advanced" drop-down menu, and it's re-labelled. The switch is now "Maximize compatibility," no mention of bands, and a warning that speeds will be lower and battery will drain faster.

2.4GHz/5GHz hotspot options in Android 11 and Android 12 DP3 (right)

It's an odd obfuscation of technical data for such an advanced feature. Google may be thinking that anyone using a phone for tethered Internet access is using a fairly recent laptop or tablet. It's certainly been a long time since I've seen any new Wi-Fi gadget (except cheap smart home equipment) restricted to 2.4GHz bands. But I think Android's makers might be discounting the better range of the older and slower Wi-Fi bands, especially outdoors.

We'll have to wait and see if this change makes its way into future developer preview releases, or the public release of Android 12.

