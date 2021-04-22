Albion Online comes from many of the people that worked on EVE Online, and so it too is a sandbox MMO, and as you can see in the picture above, it offers a fantasy theme. Back when the game was crowdfunded through founders packs, it was promised that an Android and iOS version would be made. An Android APK has been available since 2017, but the iOS version is still missing. Well, as of today, Sandbox Interactive has announced that the MMO will be officially released on Android and iOS this summer, with cross-play in tow for all platforms.

Above you can watch a video for the latest update to Albion Online, and since the mobile version will offer the exact same experience as the PC release, you can count on this content being included with the mobile version when it lands this summer. Of course, if you're eager to check things out, you can always sideload the APK the developer provides on its website.

So really, today's announcement is more about the fact you can now pre-register for Albion Online on the Google Play Store, meaning people will no longer have to sideload an APK once the game is released on the store this summer. Those that do choose to pre-register will earn a cross-play reward, though you'll have to log into the game on a PC and mobile to recoup this item.

While it's clear the mobile version of Albion Online will be officially released this summer, no specific date has been provided, so I'm sure we'll hear more about Albion's launch on mobile in the months to come once that date is nailed down. Of course, performance is a concern, especially when the current APK stutters like a madman. So here's hoping some performance fixes are included with the official mobile launch this summer. Until then, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification whenever the game is released on the Play Store later this year.