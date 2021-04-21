Apple finally unveiled its long-awaited competitor to the Tile tracker at its big event yesterday, and the AirTags seem like an instant win. For just $29 you can make sure you never lose your keys again, and if you have more money than sense, there are also some ludicrously expensive Hermès strap options. While you might think they only work with iPhones, that's actually not entirely the case.
According to Apple's support page (via 9to5Mac), Any phone with an NFC chip will be able to read the Lost Mode message on an AirTag, including those running Android. So if you come across a misplaced AirTag, all you need to do is touch your phone against the white side of it and a notification should pop up that takes you to a webpage. This will contain information pertaining to the owner so you can do your good samaritan bit for the day and return the AirTag along with whatever important item it's attached to.
Since AirTags are designed to make a sound when they've been separated from their owner, it may be that you come across one after hearing its lonely cries. If the device hasn't been marked as lost yet, it may not divulge any information about the owner, so you may have to hold onto it until it does.
