OnePlus's latest flagships have had a bit of a rough launch. Reviews for both devices have been relatively positive, but an overhyped partnership with Hasselblad and the lack of timely updates have slowed the company's momentum. Meanwhile, reports that the OnePlus 9 Pro is prone to overheating have made any post-launch software version critical to improving the device. A new update is now making its way to both phones, but early reports suggest that this might not be the fix users were hoping to get.
With this new version of OxygenOS, OnePlus is focusing on squashing system-level bugs while bringing some minor improvements to the camera. The most eye-catching change here has to be improved temperature control, which could help alleviate overheating issues with the phone. It's too early to tell whether this update is the fix promised a few weeks ago, especially since at least two users still received heat warnings after updating. Any changes to the phone's internal temperature are a step in the right direction, but OnePlus really needs to get this issue under control.
Several improvements are also coming to the camera. White balance consistency, over-sharpening, and image purity have all been tweaked for better performance when shooting with the back lens. OnePlus is also improving both charging stability and keyboard sensitivity along the edge of the display, making for a more usable experience. Finally, the April security patch has been included on time, a good start for this new flagship series.
As usual, this update is headed to a select group of users first before expanding to a larger audience in the coming days. If you're interested in checking out the complete changelog, you can find it at the OnePlus forums.
