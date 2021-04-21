Google's latest iteration of its mesh Wi-Fi offering might be shiny and modern-looking, but if you have absolutely no need for an embedded smart speaker, the Google Wifi system might do the trick instead. And you can get a three-pack of points right now for the best price yet.

With three points, Google Wifi — updated last year with a revised design — can cover up to 4,500 sq. ft. (more space than your typical private aircraft hangar) — spreading dual-band wireless network coverage across your home. It's easy to manage your household traffic with the Google Home app and 49% of the plastic that makes up the router housings has been recycled. This kit launched at $200 as an alternative to the Nest Wifi with richer features.

Adorama, though, has your 3-pack of Google Wifi points for $160 — $40 off MSRP and besting the previous lowest price we've found for the 2020 model by $15. You'll just need to put in coupon code EXTRAOFF40 at checkout.