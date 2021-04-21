Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. We have a solid list of sales today, including a few standouts I'd like to highlight. First up is Dungeon Warfare, an older yet challenging tower defense game that's easily worth $1. Next, I have Templar Battleforce RPG, a strategic combat game from the Trese Brothers. Last but not least is Her Story, an interactive true crime game that's won a handful of awards. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screen On - Keep Screen awake - Keep Screen ON $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Universe Astronomy For Kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fire and Water - Platformer Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- EvoCreo - Monster catching rpg like games - free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Metal Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Next Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- OS Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Screen Lock Pro - Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DOF Calculator Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pupil Distance Meter Pro | Accurate PD measure $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- All Currency Converter Pro - Money Exchange Rates $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drums Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bounce N Bang - Premium Version - Bounce off game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Color Defense - Ultimate TD Tower Base Defence $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Genome $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- hocus 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minaurs $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ReturnState $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drawn To Life: Two Realms $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Lion's Song $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Square Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Cubic Dark Mode - 3D Icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Orange - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Yellow - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shimu - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2021 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ares Launcher Prime,Themes Wallpaper App locker $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixly Fluo - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RetrOxygen - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rugo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments