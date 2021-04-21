In Google's brand-new Developer Preview 3 release of Android 12, the Settings menu looks a little different. Compared to both Android 11 and A12 DP2, the updated version is prettier and less dense, but does away with the subheadings to make it a little less clear where various options are. It also gets some new "bouncy" animations when scrolling.

Android 11 settings menu, Android 12 DP2, and the new Android 12 DP3 (left to right)

Those same interfaces in dark mode

That's not the only visual change to the Settings menu. If you open either the Battery or Storage sections, you'll find that the right-justified icons indicating the remaining battery level or free space have been replaced. Now you'll see those levels as a horizontal bar at the top of the menu, instead.

Android 11 on the left, Android 12 DP3 on the right

It's a small change, but it allows for a more precise at-a-glance look at your phone's status. The storage in particular is an improvement, because it shows absolute usage instead of a percentage approximation. The battery menu replaces the approximate time left with a an approximate time that your battery will run out. Whether you prefer one or the other is more of a matter of taste.

