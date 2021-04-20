Cryptocurrency trading has spread to yet another payments platform. PayPal's socially-focused Venmo is rolling out the ability for its 70 million customers to buy certain coins for as little as $1 per transaction.

Users will be able to begin trading if they open the Venmo menu at the top-right corner of the app and see a new Crypto selection. They will have options to buy, hold, and sell just four currencies for now — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash — with their balance for $1 or more and can (but aren't obligated to) share their transactions with friends and strangers on the feed.

Venmo is also providing learning materials for those who want to know more before diving in.

PayPal implemented crypto trading in more or less the same fashion late last year. The company continues its partnership with Paxos Trust for brokerage and operates under New York law. It expects to allow the use of crpytocurrency to fulfill real-world retail transactions (with immediate conversion to fiat currency) soon.

No word on when Dogecoin will be accepted on PayPal or Venmo.